Liverpool could hijack Man City move for PSG youngster they offered Bernardo Silva trade for – GFFN

Liverpool could be set to hijack Manchester City’s potential move for PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery.

RMC Sport (via Get French Football News) that the Merseysiders join Borussia Dortmund in expressing interest in the 17-year-old.

Pep Guardiola’s men have allegedly leveraged the French outfit’s interest in Bernardo Silva, suggesting a potential exchange deal that would see the teenager go the other way to the Etihad – an option the publication claims Les Parisiens rebuffed.

An ideal signing for Liverpool?

We at Empire of the Kop previously pointed out the fallacy of signing another under six foot midfielder at a time when we’re looking to restore a sense of physical presence in the middle of the park.

Standing at 5’10”, Zaire-Emery wouldn’t exactly inspire that, even despite some impressive statistics recorded by FB Ref, with the midfielder registering in the 97th percentile for pass completion, 90th percentile for successful take-ons.

At 17 years of age, of course, one would hardly expect the Frenchman to be a serious contender for a starting role in Jurgen Klopp’s side, so it’s perhaps one avenue worth exploring to further future-proof the squad.

