Liverpool offer contracts to four players; one of them was dubbed ‘unbelievable’ by Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have confirmed their Premier League retained list for the 2023/24 season, with 11 players in total declared to be departing the club at the end of their contracts and four others offered new deals.

It was already known that Bobby Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were leaving Anfield as free agents, with seven youngsters from the Academy also being released by the Reds.

However, LFC have stated that veteran goalkeeper Adrian has been offered a new contract, along with young trio Paul Glatzel, Jacob Poytress and Reece Trueman.

The 36-year-old Spaniard is the standout name among the quartet to be given contract offers, having been a member of Jurgen Klopp’s first team squad for four years and played a number of games in the 2019/20 Premier League-winning campaign in the absence of Alisson through injury.

Should he agree new terms at Anfield, it leaves Liverpool with at least one senior backup to the Brazilian. That could be pivotal amid ongoing rumours of a possible exit for Caoimhin Kelleher (Irish Independent), who the Reds are eager to keep at the club (The Athletic).

Of the others to be offered new deals, Glatzel has had first-team exposure on loan at Tranmere over the past couple of seasons, scoring six times for the League Two outfit (Transfermarkt), while he captained his parent club to glory in the FA Youth Cup in 2019.

That year, Klopp hailed the now 22-year-old as ‘unbelievable’ and ‘a wonderful player’ (The Mirror); and had it not been for two serious injuries (Liverpool Echo), he may well have had a shot with the LFC first team by now.

Poytress and Trueman are a few years his junior, with the two goalkeepers working their way through the academy ranks to earn contract offers at Anfield.

While Adrian will almost certainly be retained as a first-team squad member should he pen new terms, Glatzel may be handed another loan spell away from Anfield, possibly with a League One club in a step up from the level at which he operated over the past two seasons.

The two teenage ‘keepers will likely continue their development within the Liverpool academy, and it’s a sign of their considerable potential that the duo have been offered new contracts on Merseyside. All going well, we may see them eventually making a senior breakthrough further down the line.

