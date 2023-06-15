Liverpool ‘not in the race’ for talented midfielder despite scouting him earlier this season – Ben Jacobs

Liverpool are ‘not in the race’ for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott this summer despite scouting him this season.

The 19-year-old impressed for Nigel Pearson’s side this term making 49 appearances and registering two goals and five assists (across all competitions).

His impressive showings have led to a number of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on him but according to CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs Jurgen Klopp is not considering a move.

“Bristol City’s Alex Scott one to watch this summer, as revealed in January,” he wrote on Twitter. “Eight PL clubs tracked him last season. Bristol City want £25m. Keep an eye on Wolves and Spurs in particular. West Ham and Bournemouth looking as well. #LFC not in the race despite scouting Scott.”

A report back in April suggested that we were ready to battle it out with Wolves and West Ham for Scott’s signature but it appears that we’re focusing our interest elsewhere.

Pearson insisted earlier this year that it will cost any interested a club ‘a fortune’ if they’re to prize the teenager away from Ashton Gate this summer so it’ll be interesting to see what happens.

Strengthening our options in the middle of the park is believed to be Klopp’s priority this summer and he’s already got the ball rolling with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton earlier this month.

Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone are the two other midfielders being strongly linked with a move to L4.

Although Scott may be a valuable player for Bristol City we certainly believe that an asking price of £25m for someone who has never played top flight football is rather excessive.

There’s no doubt that making signings for the future make sense but we believe we’re in need of players who can come in and hit the ground running instantly to ensure we get back to our best next term

