Liverpool’s 2023/24 Premier League fixture list confirmed; London trip up first

Liverpool have learned their schedule for the 2023/24 top-flight season as the fixtures were announced this morning by the Premier League.

The Reds will begin their campaign away to Chelsea on Sunday 13 August and finish it at home to Wolves on Sunday 19 May 2024, the third time in six seasons that we end with the Old Gold visiting Anfield.

The Merseyside derbies against Everton are scheduled for the weekend of 21/22 October at home and 16/17 March at Goodison Park.

Liverpool travel to face champions Manchester City on 25/26 November and welcome Pep Guardiola’s side to Anfield on 9/10 March.

Manchester United come to town on 17 December, with the Reds travelling to Old Trafford on 6/7 April.

Our first home game of 2022/23 sees Bournemouth coming to Merseyside on 19/20 August, with a Boxing Day trip to Championship winners Burnley.

Liverpool fixtures for 2023/24 Premier League

AUGUST

Sunday 13th, 4.30pm – Chelsea (A)

Saturday 19th – Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 26th – Newcastle United (A)

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 2nd – Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 16th – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

*Sunday 24th – West Ham United (H)

Saturday 30th – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

OCTOBER

*Sunday 8th – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Saturday 21st – Everton (H)

*Sunday 29th – Nottingham Forest (H)

NOVEMBER

Saturday 4th – Luton Town (A)

*Sunday 12th – Brentford (H)

Saturday 25th – Manchester City (A)

DECEMBER

*Sunday 3rd – Fulham (H)

Wednesday 6th – Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 9th – Crystal Palace (A)

*Sunday 17th – Manchester United (H)

Saturday 23rd – Arsenal (H)

Tuesday 26th – Burnley (A)

Saturday 30th – Newcastle United (H)

JANUARY

Saturday 13th/Saturday 20th – Bournemouth (A)

Wednesday 31st, 8pm – Chelsea (H)

FEBRUARY

Saturday 3rd – Arsenal (A)

Saturday 10th – Burnley (H)

**Saturday 17th – Brentford (A)

**/***Saturday 24th – Luton Town (H)

MARCH

Saturday 2nd – Nottingham Forest (A)

**Saturday 9th – Manchester City (H)

**Saturday 16th – Everton (A)

Saturday 30th – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

APRIL

Wednesday 3rd – Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 6th – Manchester United (A)

**Saturday 13th – Crystal Palace (H)

**Saturday 20th – Fulham (A)

Saturday 27th – West Ham United (A)

MAY

**Saturday 4th – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

**Saturday 11th – Aston Villa (A)

Sunday 19th – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

*will be played on either a Sunday or Monday due to Europa League involvement the preceding Thursday

**could be played on either a Sunday or Monday due to potential Europa League involvement if Liverpool advance from the group stage and progress through the knockout rounds

***will be moved if Liverpool reach Carabao Cup final, which takes place on 25 February