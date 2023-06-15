Liverpool confirm departure of ‘very brave’ midfielder – report

Having loaned out Calvin Ramsay and Harvey Davies to Football League clubs this week, Liverpool have now parted with another young prospect for good.

The Reds confirmed on their official website on Thursday afternoon that Leighton Clarkson has completed a permanent transfer to Aberdeen, where he enjoyed a productive loan spell during the 2022/23 season.

Rangers, Celtic and several EFL sides had reportedly shown an interest in the midfielder (Football Insider), but the Dons were his preferred option and they duly moved quickly to secure the deal.

The 21-year-old should be able to thrive at Aberdeen, having already enjoyed a very positive stint on loan at Pittodrie as he plundered six goals an nine assists in 38 matches from the middle of the park (Transfermarkt).

His former boss Jim Goodwin raved about the youngster last August, saying (via STV Sport): “He’s a quality player. Technically, we know exactly what we’re going to get….He’s very brave on the ball, he takes it in tight areas and looks to play forward.”

While Jurgen Klopp is in line to give other young players at Liverpool a chance to impress in pre-season (The Athletic), the Reds have made a quick decision to cash in on the midfielder, perhaps sensing that the time was right to sell while his stock is high from his impressive spell with the Dons last term.

It’s a move with plenty of plus points for Clarkson, as he’ll be working with a manager in Barry Robson who knows him already, and he’ll also be competing in the Europa League, with Aberdeen needing to negotiate just one play-off round to advance to the group stage.

The player has been granted his wish to link up with the Dons again, where he should get regular game-time, while the Merseysiders will be able to reap an undisclosed fee from his sale.

The transfer appears to suit all parties, and we wish the 21-year-old academy graduate the very best with the remainder of his career.

