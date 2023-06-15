Why Liverpool shouldn’t try to sign Nicolo Barella this summer – opinion

The thought of Nicolo Barella, a footballer whom Jurgen Klopp is said to greatly admire, joining a Premier League rival is enough to make blood boil.

That appeared to be exactly the case after The Telegraph reported Newcastle United’s intention to snap up the Italian for as little as £50m.

It has since been clarified, much to the relief of Liverpool fans across the globe, that reports of a formal approach were wide of the mark, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that £50m ‘is nowhere near his valuation’.

Inter have not received formal approach or bid for Nicolò Barella. Newcastle have genuine interest as Telegraph called, but nothing is advanced at this stage. 🇮🇹 #Barella Inter sources feel £50m is nowhere near his valuation… also, nothing agreed with Barella on personal terms. pic.twitter.com/lzCmSCHW8o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2023

So that’s a reason why Liverpool most likely won’t be pursuing Barella in the current window – but there’s also a reason why they shouldn’t.

The case for not going for Nicolo Barella this summer

That might seem an absolutely ridiculous position to take in light of the sheer undeniable quality of the Inter Milan ace who has stunned both internationally and domestically in recent years.

Let’s briefly pay tribute to what the 25-year-old would offer a prospective suitor: superb ball progression, an adept passer of the ball, a goal/creative threat (19 goal contributions last term alone), Champions League experience… the list goes on.

However, standing at only 5’9″, there is a very real concern that the addition of the Sardinian would diminish the physicality of Liverpool’s midfield – a point rightly made by a colleague of mine who compared the No.23 to Alexis Mac Allister (with a slice of Javier Mascherano).

That’s not to suggest Barella simply can’t contribute when it comes to defensive output (though ranking in the 36th and 4th percentiles for tackles and interceptions amongst his midfield peers, according to FB Ref, is hardly encouraging).

Though, with one diminutive midfielder already present in Mac Allister (5’8″), Liverpool have already brought in a midfielder who offers a package similar to the Italian’s capabilities in the middle of the park.

The two remaining slots that are to be filled now must go to physically imposing specimens who can not only provide effort and dynamism on the pitch but also restore the general physicality of the Reds’ midfield.

Khephren Thuram (6’4″), Ryan Gravenberch (6’3″), Manu Kone (6’1″) and Gabri Veiga (6’0″) could offer that. It certainly didn’t harm Jude Bellingham’s chances of Anfield move, prior to Real Madrid’s swoop, standing 6’1″ tall.

As much as Barella is admired, and rightly so, a midfield mostly consisting of stars under six feet is arguably asking for trouble in one of the most physical leagues in world football, and that’s without having also taken into consideration how his attributes compare to new signing Mac Allister’s.

That may seem a fragile consideration – especially when, in Manchester City’s midfield, both Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are only 5’11” – though it’s one almost certain to factor into the recruitment team’s decision-making this summer.

