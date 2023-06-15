Pearce dismisses reports suggesting Liverpool have ‘agreement in principle’ for France star Klopp ‘really likes’

James Pearce has claimed that Liverpool ‘certainly really like’ Khephren Thuram but believes any potential deal to secure his signature is ‘not as far down the road as some people have suggested’.

Reports have suggested that the Reds have an ‘agreement in principle’ for the Frenchman but although the Nice midfielder is ‘widely admired by Liverpool’s recruitment staff’ there is still work to be done.

With the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton already confirmed earlier this month Pearce now believes there will be another one or two midfielders following him to L4 this summer and weighed in on the continued links between Jurgen Klopp’s side and Thuram.

“They certainly really like him. I was reading reports last week that the player side was already done and it was just a case of dotting a few Is and crossing a few Ts with Nice. That’s not the case,” The Athletic journalist told Redmen TV.

“When you look at Thuram, you can understand why Liverpool are interested, and he certainly is on that list. It’s just it’s not as far down the road – I’ve been told – as some people have suggested.

READ MORE: Liverpool target who Ancelotti dubbed ‘special’ reveals why he decided to change agents – report

“I get a lot of people on social media saying, ‘Well, just pay whatever, just get the deal done.’ That’s not really how negotiations work is it? It’s not like there is a set fee.

“Nice want to maximize whatever they can get for him. Liverpool obviously – if they decide to push the button on it – they want to get value themselves.

“He is widely admired by Liverpool’s recruitment staff. We know there’ll be at least one more midfielder, I think probably two.”

The 22-year-old impressed in Ligue 1 this term – featuring 48 times (across all competitions) registering two goals and eight assists from the middle of the park.

Ibou Konate has admitted he’d be ‘very happy’ to see the dynamic midfielder head to Merseyside this summer, adding that he’ll do everything he can to help the Nice star reach his promising potential.

Our German tactician could be the man to get the very best out of the France international but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the coming months.

Although Mac Allister is a brilliant player in his own right he alone will not solve all of our problems.

More quality additions are required ahead of next season if we’re to compete on all four fronts.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!