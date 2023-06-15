‘Way too expensive’ – Romano rules Liverpool out of race for 21 y/o Bundesliga star

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Josko Gvardiol is ‘way too expensive’ for Liverpool despite the Reds ‘loving’ the Croatian defender.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side failing to finish in the top four and pick up any silverware this term the German tactical is eager to bolster his squad this summer.

Although midfield is the main area of concern for the Anfield outfit they were linked with a move for Gvardiol back in January and more recently by the Daily Express, but Romano has admitted he cannot see the RB Leipzig man moving to Anfield.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “For Gvardiol, they love him. Already in January, they explored the conditions of the deal. The reality is that this is too expensive. After they left the race for Jude Bellingham because he was too expensive, I don’t see Liverpool going to spend €100m on a centre-back.

“So, they want a new centre-back, they will explore options for a new centre-back, but Gvardiol is way too expensive.”

Alexis Mac Allister has already been added to our options in the middle of the park and we can expect to see another one or two join him as we look to improve the quality in the engine room.

Adding reinforcements in defence would also make sense, however.

Gvardiol has impressed in the Bundesliga this term and also caught the attention of many during the World Cup in Qatar in December. He’s a towering presence and at 21 years of age he’s only going to get better.

Leipzig are wanting more than £85m for the defender this summer (Daily Mail), though, and that means Klopp’s side have been forced to focus on other defensive targets.

Ibou Konate is Klopp’s preferred central defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are second and third choice respectively.

Our No. 32 is out of contract next year and is now the wrong side of 30 while Gomez has struggled at times which means it would make sense to sign a experienced yet more youthful defender.

It remans to be seen what further business we complete this summer but we’re not expecting to see Gvardiol at L4 anytime soon.

