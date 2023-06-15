(Video) Liverpool star Mo Salah grabs an assist as Egypt secure AFCON qualification

After a splendid season which saw him rack up 46 goal contributions for Liverpool in all competitions (Transfermarkt), Mo Salah helped himself to another as Egypt secured their place at the Africa Cup of Nations finals next January.

The Reds superstar turns 31 today, and he celebrated his birthday early by registering an assist as the Pharaohs came from behind to defeat Naby Keita’s Guinea on Wednesday.

They were trailing 1-0 coming up to half-time when, in the 41st minute, LFC’s number 11 played a perfectly executed first-time pass into former Aston Villa attacker Mahmoud Trezeguet, who finished coolly past Ibrahim Kone for the equaliser.

Egypt were all but assured of qualification for AFCON even prior to last night, needing just a point to ensure their place at the tournament in Ivory Coast in seven months’ time, but they booked their ticket in style with victory away to their main Group D rivals.

We’re delighted for Mo, even if it means Jurgen Klopp must plan without him for a few games in the winter!

You can see the clip of Salah’s assist for Trezeguet below, shared via @ra___r7r on Twitter and taken from beIN SPORTS‘ coverage of the game: