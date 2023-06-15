Liverpool have sounded out wantaway 2022 World Cup star over possible Anfield move – report

Liverpool are believed to have made tentative enquiries regarding the possibility of signing a player who excelled at last year’s World Cup.

According to Spanish publication Sport (via Sport Witness), the Reds are ‘attentive’ to the Morocco midfielder’s situation and have ‘sounded out’ the player about potentially coming to Anfield, with Tottenham and Atletico Madrid also showing an interest.

The report claim that the 26-year-old’s ‘objective is to leave Fiorentina’, adding that ‘he will open negotiations to make it effective as soon as possible’, with the Moroccan eager to get his future resolved at the earliest opportunity.

Although links to Amrabat had cooled in recent months until now, it was no surprise that his name featured prominently in transfer dispatches during the winter off the back of his magnificent displays at the World Cup six months ago.

He received widespread praise as he helped Morocco to a historic semi-final appearance, having seen his performance against Spain in the round of 16 dubbed ‘outstanding’ by former Reds player Joe Cole and being hailed as the best midfielder at the finals by journalist Amine El Amri (talkSPORT).

Foot Mercato’s Аnas Bakhkhar exclusively told Empire of the Kop last December that ‘a positive meeting’ had taken place between the midfielder’s agent and Jurgen Klopp, although no move to Liverpool materialised from that communication.

Amrabat started for Fiorentina in last week’s Europa Conference League final defeat to West Ham, rounding off a season which saw him rank among the top 5% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues for pass completion with 88.8% (FBref).

With his name only resurfacing now, the 26-year-old mightn’t yet be a key target for the Reds, with the likes of Khephren Thuram and Ryan Gravenberch featuring far more prominently of late regarding potential midfield additions.

However, should those two pursuits come to nought, it could be interesting to see if Liverpool push strongly for the Moroccan, who’s become no stranger to the big occasion for club and country over the past few months.

