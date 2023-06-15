Thuram ‘hoping for a move to Anfield’; Nice want Liverpool to enter a ‘bidding war’ for €60m star – Football Transfers

Khephren Thuram is ‘hoping for a move to Anfield’ this summer as Liverpool continue to discuss the Frenchman’s price tag with Nice, that’s according to Football Transfers.

The 22-year-old is now one of Jurgen Klopp’s top targets following the signing of Alexis Mac Allister earlier this month but with the Reds the only club showing serious interest in his signature Nice are concerned that they may not receive the huge transfer fee they were expecting.

Thuram will be allowed to leave the Ligue 1 outfit this term but they’re hoping to lure more sides into the race for the dynamic midfielder’s signature in an attempt to drag Liverpool into a ‘bidding war’.

The report adds that the manager-less outfit are holding out for €60m for the Frenchman but may have to reduce their asking price if Klopp’s side are the only interested party.

It’s believed that Newcastle have also showed some interest but were put off by the asking price while PSG’s preference to spread the transfer fee over a number of split payments did not appeal to Nice.

Reports have suggested that Thuram has agreed personal terms with the Anfield outfit but The Athletic’s James Pearce has dismissed those claims recently.

More signings in addition to Mac Allister are needed this summer if we’re to compete on all four fronts next term so we’ll just have to wait and see what further business we complete.

