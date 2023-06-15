Liverpool target who Ancelotti dubbed ‘special’ reveals why he decided to change agents – report

One reported Liverpool transfer target has spoken out about the ‘mess’ of a situation which prompted him to change his agent earlier this year.

In April, Fabrizio Romano claimed on Twitter that Gabri Veiga had teamed up with the well-known Pini Zahavi, in a move described by the Italian journalist as a ‘crucial step to decide his future’.

The transfer guru stated earlier this week that the Reds continue to track the Celta Vigo midfielder, who’s ‘appreciated’ at Anfield but also wanted by several other clubs across Europe.

The 21-year-old has now gone public in discussing his future, insisting that his focus for now is on the upcoming European Under-21 Championship with Spain.

Reflecting on the change of representative during the spring, Veiga admitted (via The Mirror): “It’s been a bit of a mess. I left my [agent] and then I took some time off. I went with the one that I think is the best and I think I’ve matured a lot.

“I don’t think about my future, I want to live in the present and the national team. What I want for my future is to be in the European Championship, because there is still the final list, and then to win it. I am here in the national team, in a very nice challenge.”

When a player decides to move from one agent to another, it can often lead to an influx of speculation regarding a possible transfer as a consequence of that decision.

That’s certainly applicable to Veiga, given the sheer scale of interest in him from across Europe, and Zahavi manages the affairs of some ubiquitous names across the continent, including Christopher Nkunku and Robert Lewandowski (Transfermarkt).

However, the Spaniard – who Carlo Ancelotti branded ‘an excellent player who has something special’ (The Mirror) – is determined to try and fend off any questions about a potential departure from Celta.

We probably shouldn’t expect any significant movement on the midfielder’s future until his involvement at the Under-21 Euros comes to a conclusion, although there’s every chance that he’ll be a prominent name on the rumour mill at that point, should things begin to accelerate quickly behind the scenes.

If Liverpool are serious about trying to sign Veiga, the recruitment team at Anfield may be best advised to keep the fire burning over the next few weeks so that other prospective suitors don’t surge ahead in the transfer race, especially if he dazzles on the international stage in the meantime.

