(Photo) Fresh image shows huge Liverpool badge now erected onto new Anfield Road stand

The redevelopment of the Anfield Road end of the stadium really is starting to take shape now the season has drawn to an end.

Once the new stand is built over 60,000 fans will be able to cram inside Anfield to watch Jurgen Klopp’s side and we can’t wait to see the finished product.

For now, though, it’s fascinating to see the work that is being done and one fresh image shows how a huge Liverpool badge has now been erected onto the outside of the stand – similar to what we currently see on the Main Stand.

Footage captured earlier this week showed the scale of the works with the hope that the stand will be ready for the upcoming campaign.

3D images have already been released showing how the inside of the stadium will look one the expansion is completed and it’s clear that work is being done to improve the club in all aspects.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. are busy attempting to strengthen the squad ahead of next season to ensure the future of the club is bright on the pitch while the continued redevelopment of the ground and the area surrounding it only bodes well for the future!

Check the image below via @ZAGKAG1811 on Twitter:

Crest on one side is up 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/MptL1X84mw — ZAGKAG (@ZAGKAG1811) June 15, 2023

