Bundesliga star prefers move to Liverpool over Newcastle and Spurs this summer; deal may still prove difficult – report

If Ryan Gravenberch is to leave Bayern Munich this summer he would prefer a move to Liverpool rather than Newcastle or Spurs, that’s according to 90min.

The Dutchman, who only joined the Bundesliga outfit from Ajax last summer, has struggled for regular game time at the Allianz Arena and admitted recently that ‘wants to play more’.

He remains keen on staying at Bayern if they can guarantee him more minutes but Jurgen Klopp’s side are interested in bringing him to Anfield on loan.

The German champions would prefer to sell Gravenberch, rather than loan, if he does head elsewhere during the current window.

Big things were expected from the 21-year-old following his move from the Dutch capital but he registered just one goal and one assist this season (across all competitions).

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister in an attempt to bolster their options in the middle of the park but Klopp and Co. are eager to reinforce their options further.

The Athletic’s James Pearce has revealed that the Reds have held ‘positive talks’ with the Netherlands international’s ‘camp’ but Bayern are insisting that he’s heading nowhere at the moment.

West Ham United are also credited with interest in the dynamic midfielder so it’ll be interesting to see what decision is made this summer.

