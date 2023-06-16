Ex-Red urges Liverpool to make ‘surprise’ move for 25 y/o Serie A star who will ‘score a lot of goals’

Glen Johnson has urged Liverpool to make a move for Roma striker Tammy Abraham this summer.

The former Chelsea man, who’s currently out injured with a knee injury which will see him sidelined for the majority of the year, struggled for form this season as the Stadio Olimpico outfit failed to achieve a top four finish.

He helped Jose Mourinho’s side to Europa Conference League glory last term, however, and was a part of the Roma side that was defeated on penalties by Seville in the Europa League final recently and Johnson believes he’d be a great signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“This may sound surprising, but I’d go for someone like Tammy Abraham,” he told Betfred (via Liverpool Echo). “He’s gone away to Italy, scored plenty of goals and he knows the Premier League. If he’s the number nine in a proper team, then I believe he’s going to score a lot of goals and I don’t believe signing him would break the bank.”

The Mirror have reported that Roma are open to offers in the region of £40m for the 25-year-old while it was also rumoured that Aston Villa had agreed to sign the England international before he suffered an ACL injury on the final day of the season (Daily Mail).

He managed to net nine goals and register seven assists for Mourinho’s side this term (across all competitions) which is a huge disappointment when you consider he netted 27 goals last season.

Although Bobby Firmino may have now departed the club we believe it’s bizarre for Johnson to even mention Abraham when speaking about Liverpool.

We’ve never really operated with an out and out striker under Klopp and we don’t believe that’s something that will change this season.

