Ex-Red claims recently relegated England international ‘has the class’ to play for Liverpool

Glen Johnson has claimed that James Maddison ‘has the class’ to play for Liverpool despite recently being relegated from the Premier League with Leicester City.

The 26-year-old, who’s currently away representing England on international duty, has been linked with a move away from the King Power this summer with Newcastle and Spurs both interested in the playmaker.

Reports back in April claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s side had made contact with Leicester over a potential deal for Maddison and Johnson believes the former Norwich City man is ‘far too good’ to be plying his trade in the Championship.

Speaking to Betfred (via Football League World) Johnson said: “James Maddison is probably the one player from the relegated clubs that has the class to play for a Chelsea or a Liverpool.

“I doubt they’d be able to do that deal on the cheap because he’s Leicester City’s prized asset and he’s far too good to be playing in the Championship next season.”

READ MORE: Liverpool receive offer for 20-year-old ‘role model’ from fellow PL outfit – Football Insider

The Telegraph have reported that the East Midlands outfit are looking to receive a transfer fee in the region of £50m despite him approaching the final 12 months of his current deal.

They will not want to run the risk of losing him for free this time next year so may be forced to sell for a cut-price fee during the current window.

Despite Dean Smith’s side failing to avoid the drop Maddison registered 10 goals and nine assists in 30 Premier League games and it’s therefore no surprise that he’s being linked with a move to the divisions’ bigger clubs.

We can’t see Klopp and Co. willing to spend £50m on the player but it’ll be interesting to see where he’s plying his trade next term.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!