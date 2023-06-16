FSG investment update as options ‘on the table’ and new deal expected ‘over the summer’ – report

Liverpool fans have watched as Jude Bellingham slipped through our grasp because of an apparent lack of available funds but these concerns may be short lived, as a new FSG investment update has been provided.

Taking to Twitter, Alex Miller wrote: ‘Re @LFC investment. Well-placed sources maintain that several investment options remain on the table for the club… and that a deal is expected to be completed “over the summer”…’.

The sports finance journalist/editor appears to be in a good position to provide an insight into the current position of our ownership and this may come as welcome or frustrating news to some.

READ MORE: Revealed: Two Premier League clubs competing for signature of departing Liverpool midfielder

It has been quite evident for a while that this summer was going to be an important and an expensive one so many could questions the need for finances after the window closes and not before it begun.

With four players leaving on a free at the close of their contract and both Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara looking set to follow suit next summer, this isn’t exactly the best business model.

Although revenue is high, with major spending on the new stand and new signigns needed – we’re not exactly recouping a lot of money through player sales to finance transfer activity.

This hunt then for investment may well be needed but let’s hope it doesn’t prove to be too little, too late.

You can view the FSG update via @alexmiller73 on Twitter:

Re @LFC investment. Well-placed sources maintain that several investment options remain on the table for the club… and that a deal is expected to be completed "over the summer"… — Alex Miller (@alexmiller73) June 16, 2023

#Ep75 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Reaction to Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister for £35m with Brighton content creator Charlie Haffenden!