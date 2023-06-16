Journo: ‘Ideal’ player who Liverpool have ‘liked for a long long time’ would be ‘all over a move’ to Anfield this summer

Ryan Gravenberch would be ‘all over a move to Liverpool’ this summer if he’s told that he won’t feature regularly for Bayern Munich next season.

That’s the view of Football Insider’s David Lynch who believes the Dutchman would be an ‘ideal’ signing for the Reds as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Alexis Mac Allister has already been signed from Brighton but with Liverpool believed to be huge admirers of Gravenberch, who has admitted recently that he ‘wants to play more’, this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

“With this one, so much rides on the conversation he’s ultimately going to have with Thomas Tuchel about what his plans are for him next season and that’s the key factor here,” Lynch told Redmen TV. “When we report for example that Liverpool are taking stock at the moment, people get frustrated, why aren’t they moving quickly all the time? There are things you can’t control and this is a really good example with Gravenberch. He doesn’t know if he is going to be playing at Bayern next season and if he isn’t, he will demand to leave.

“I think Liverpool will want to hold on there because Gravenberch isn’t just some midfielder they admire, they’ve liked him for a long long time and they obviously know statistically he would fit the profile for what they need in different positions in midfield and he would be a really ideal signing for them and I think they were quite gutted they missed out on him when he went to Bayern. I think hanging on there and seeing if you can do that deal makes sense for someone who is so ideal for you.

“I think it would get to the stage if Bayern told him he wasn’t going to be playing a significant role next season then I think he would be all over a move to Liverpool. He is fully aware that they like him and have got an obvious role for him as well. It is just one you have to keep an eye on and see how it plays out. Hopefully, that conversation happens sooner rather than later and Liverpool can get a resolution on that.”

It remains to be seen whether the 21-year-old is in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for next season.

Liverpool are joined by Newcastle United, West Ham United and Spurs in showing interest in the Netherlands international.

Reports suggest that out of those clubs the former Ajax man would ‘prefer a move’ to Anfield where he would join up with his compatriots Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo.

Gravenberch started just three Bundesliga games all season for the Allianz Arena outfit which is bemusing given the ability that he possesses.

Let’s hope that the Dutchman can find out his Bayern Munich fate in the coming weeks so that Klopp and Co. know whether he’s a player to pursue or not.

