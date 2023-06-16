(Video) “I’ve played really badly against him” – Kompany names ex-Red as his most difficult opponent

Vincent Kompany has made a fairly seamless transition from a brilliant playing career to a promising managerial one but reflecting on his playing days, the Burnley boss had a lot of praise for one former Red.

Speaking on The Overlap, the Belgian said: “I liked and hated to play against [Luis] Suarez, because I had my best and my worst games against him.

“It’s that one where you come short and I loved coming in – I was aggressive but it’s that one where he comes short and a couple of times you catch him, then he’s on the floor holding his ankle – you have a pop at the referee and he’s running off behind your back, scoring a goal.

“And I love that side of the game as well. I’ve played really badly against him, but I’ve also had some of my best games and I love that challenge…

“The unpredictability was just his low centre of gravity. That ball was nearly touching his knees and he was just weaving through. It makes sense when you look at people who probably played a lot on the streets or uneven surfaces – you’ve just got to live with whatever.”

We all know from watching Luis Suarez just how tough he must have been for opposition defenders and his performances in a red shirt will be remembered for a very long time.

Despite being a very complex character with more than his fair share of controversies, there’s no questioning the talents of the Uruguayan.

You can watch Kompany’s comments on Suarez (from 12:54) via The Overlap on YouTube:

