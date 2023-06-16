(Video) Konate denies young child his moment of glory while training with French national team

Although the domestic campaign may have now finished there’s still some football to be played for those representing their respective nations.

EURO Qualifiers begin tonight and ahead of France’s clash with Gibraltar the World Cup runners-up offered the chance for some youngsters to train alongside their idols.

Liverpool defender Ibou Konate was involved in the training session and although he was up against youngsters he showcased his winning mentality with a brilliant sliding goal line clearance.

READ MORE: Liverpool join the race for versatile 22 y/o attacker; was scouted by the Reds back in January – report

Each of the senior players were partnered with one of the children as they completed a short drill and had to find the back of the net after manoeuvring their way through the cones.

As Kylian Mbappe’s partner struck the ball goal wards our No. 5 was keen to ensure he prevented the ball from finding the back of the net.

Some may say it was harsh for the 24-year-old to deny the kid his chance of glory but we’ll be happy to see more of this from the former RB Leipzig man next season.

Check the video below via @Akki_GymGuy on Twitter:

Ibou cracks me up. French team training kids and Ibou clears Mbappes partners shot off the line so his partner can win 🤣 pic.twitter.com/s89XkLrd6X — Akki (@Akki_GymGuy) June 15, 2023

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!