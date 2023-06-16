Liverpool receive offer for 20-year-old ‘role model’ from fellow PL outfit – Football Insider

Liverpool have received an offer from West Ham for Fabio Carvalho, that’s according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old, who struggled to earn regular game time under Jurgen Klopp this term, is the subject of a season-long loan offer from Premier League outfit as they look to build on their recent Europa Conference League success.

Brentford and Burnley, as well as Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, are also believed to be keen on the Lisbon-born talent with the Merseysiders currently in the process of deciding whether to let their No. 28 leave on a temporary or permanent basis (with a buy-back clause).

Liverpool are pretty well stocked in the attacking department at the moment and if Carvalho is to remain at L4 for the upcoming campaign he may once again see the majority of his time spent watching on from the sidelines.

The Portugal U21 international was only signed from Fulham last summer and his struggle for regular minutes this season bemused many supporters.

There’s no doubt that he’s full of talent but Klopp has struggled to integrate him into the side.

Our German tactician admitted that the player was ‘not happy’ with his lack of game time this season but labelled him as a ‘role model’ for his character and quality attitude in training.

He needs to be playing regular first team football in order to ensure he continues developing and we therefore believe a temporary move away from the club would make sense.

Gaining experience in the Premier League, as well as the prospect of playing Europa League football with the Hammers, will set Carvalho in good stead for the rest of his career – hopefully on Merseyside.

