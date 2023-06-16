Liverpool join the race for versatile 22 y/o attacker; was scouted by the Reds back in January – report

Liverpool are interested in a move for LASK attacker Keito Nakamura this summer, that’s according to the Daily Mail (via Caught Offside).

The Reds were believed to have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old back in January while fellow Premier League outfits Aston Villa and Burnley, as well as Borussia Dortmund, are also monitoring the Japan international.

Nakamura has shone in the Austrian Bundesliga this term registering 14 goals and seven assists in 31 appearances in his favoured position on the left wing.

We are pretty well stocked in the attacking department at the moment but if the LASK No. 38 is available at a reasonable price it may very well be a deal that Jurgen Klopp looks to pursue.

He’s under contract at his current club until the summer of 2025 but the report adds that he’s likely to be plying his trade elsewhere next season after such an impressive campaign.

He can also operate as an attacking midfielder which is something that will appeal to Klopp and Co. as we seek to add more goals and creativity from the middle of the park.

