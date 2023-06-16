Liverpool ‘very interested’ in Rooney-like ‘incredible talent’ from France – report

Liverpool were always going to be linked to countless new players in this window but it appears that the transfer rumour mill has spat out another new name, one that many have been impressed by this season.

Speaking about the availability of Warren Zaire-Emery, RMC Sport reported (translated): ‘Liverpool are also very interested’.

The 17-year-old made 31 appearances for the PSG first-team in the last campaign and so it’s understandable that he has garnered such interest from many clubs around the world, including ourselves.

Following his Champions League debut in February, Joe Cole said: ‘He’s an incredible talent, physically he reminds me of Wayne Rooney, the size of his thighs at just 16’ (via The Daily Mail).

Although he probably doesn’t have too many supporters at Anfield, comparisons to Wayne Rooney show how the French teenager has burst onto the scene in the past year.

The central midfielder has two years remaining on his current deal at The Parc des Princes though and so it’s unlikely his parent club are going to allow him to leave on a cut-price deal.

It’s good that we look like we’ve thrown our hat into the ring for this name but doesn’t look like the most realistic move at this point.

