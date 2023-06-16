(Image) Mo Salah poses with Mo Salah cake as he celebrates his 31st birthday

In the past, a player hitting their thirties normally spells the end of their career but with Mo Salah – there could be an argument that his best is yet to come and there’s no reason to worry about the form of our ace marksman.

Posing with a cake that not only had the words ‘Kol Sana Mo’ written on top, there was also a recreation of our No.11 in his No.10 shirt that he wears for his national team.

It’s great to see that the Egyptian King is enjoying his international duty at present, after helping his nation qualify for the upcoming AFCON tournament.

Although this qualification means that the now 31-year-old is set to miss four games because of this success, it looks like it’s been a good week for the former Roma man.

You can view the image of the Salah cake via @MoSalah on Twitter:

Thank you for the birthday wishes 😀 pic.twitter.com/Jxk4E2r7le — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 15, 2023

