Revealed: Two Premier League clubs competing for signature of departing Liverpool midfielder

Liverpool were always going to be heavily involved in this summer’s transfer market and one man who we already knew was leaving the Reds, looks set to be moving to a team not too far away from ourselves.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo (translated): ‘Information from AS indicates that Arthur is on Emery’s and Newcastle’s agenda’.

After 13 minutes of first-team football under Jurgen Klopp, it wasn’t too much of a surprise to see that we didn’t take the option to complete a permanent move for the Brazilian.

Arthur Melo is clearly a very talented player as you don’t play for teams like Barcelona, Juventus and ourselves with luck – in fact he’s had quite the opposite of that in the past seasons.

A terrible injury record has blighted his recent career in Italy and their financial troubles have forced a push for the 26-year-old to leave the club on a permanent deal.

Although they wouldn’t have seen many glimpses of his ability in a red shirt, it’s clear that Aston Villa and Newcastle have enough evidence from the past to be convinced that he could be the right player for them.

Everyone at Anfield would only wish the midfielder well but let’s hope that a decision not to complete a permanent deal ourselves doesn’t come back to bite us.

