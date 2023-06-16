Romano reveals Liverpool ‘really interested’ in signing ‘one of the best talents in the world’; ‘conversations’ held recently

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool ‘had some conversations with people close to Gabri Veiga’ this week and has labelled the Spaniard as ‘one of the best talents in the world’.

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form for Celta Vigo this season, registering 11 goals and four assists (across all competitions).

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been linked with the versatile midfielder for some time as the German tactician looks to bolster his squad but Newcastle are also believed to be in the race for the Spain U21 international.

“This week Liverpool had some conversations with people close to Gabri Veiga,” Romano told his Here We Go Podcast (via The Boot Room). “He’s more of a quality player, but he’s an electric player, I really like him, he’s one of the best talents in the world.

“Liverpool are one of the most interested clubs in this player, we had reports of a done deal with Newcastle, that is not the case at all, Liverpool are really interested in Gabri Veiga. This is a big opportunity for Liverpool and they are thinking about that, is the player worth the money? Is this what we need?”

READ MORE: Ex-Red claims recently relegated England international ‘has the class’ to play for Liverpool

The Guardian have reported that Chelsea have also joined the race for Veiga’s signature and that the exciting midfielder has a release clause of £34m in his current contract.

Celta Vigo president Carlos Mourino has already conceded that the youngster will be sold this summer amid interest from Premier League clubs and both Barcelona and Real Madrid (90min).

“We do not want to sell Gabri Veiga, but they are going to buy him from us,” Mourino said. “And we can’t do anything about it. We know some of their offers and it’s impossible for us to match them.”

After already completing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton Klopp and Co. are eager to add another one or two players in the engine room to ensure we once again compete on all four fronts next term.

It’ll be interesting to see what further business we can complete the summer but the prospect of Veiga plying his trade on Merseyside is an exciting one.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!