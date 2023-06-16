Salah’s agent publicly responds to reports that Mo could be joining PSG

Last summer was filled with Mo Salah chat and speculation, until he signed a new contract and then it seemed that all these stories would be going away but that hasn’t quite been the case.

Get French Football News took to Twitter to share an article, alongside the caption: ‘PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has met Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (31) in Morocco – full story’.

Understandably, this gathered some attention and worries that our No.11 could be considering a move away from Anfield, prompting the player’s agent to take to his own social media account and write: ‘No, he did not. That’s the short story’.

READ MORE: (Video) “I’ve played really badly against him” – Kompany names ex-Red as his most difficult opponent

After months of cryptic Tweets regarding the possible contract extension of the 31-year-old, many fans had grown frustrated with the antics of Ramy Abbas Issa but now our we will probably all be his biggest supporters!

There are always nonsense stories shared at this time of the year and many Reds would probably have taken little notice of this report anyway but this news just rubber-stamps that belief.

With a new deal signed last summer, it looks even more safe now that there are no thoughts about the Egyptian King spending his future anywhere but Anfield and that is music to all of our ears.

You can view the Salah update via @RamyCol on Twitter:

No, he did not. That’s the short story. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) June 15, 2023

#Ep75 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Reaction to Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister for £35m with Brighton content creator Charlie Haffenden!