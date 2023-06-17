(Video) Alexander-Arnold on how he became an ‘all-round midfielder’ for England

Trent Alexander-Arnold is quickly looking destined to become a midfielder and his performance for England showed everyone that he has the ability to perform in that position, to a very high standard.

Speaking with his nation’s social media account after the match, the Scouser described his thoughts on playing in a new position: “It was about just being an all-round midfielder today and that is new to me but yeah, it was exciting.

“I like playing in there, I like getting in those positions and hopefully I get more opportunities in there”.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold asked whether he thinks midfield should be his new full-time position

It’s clear that our No.66 is enjoying his new freedom and ability to help the team in an attacking sense, leading to a sublime pass and a brilliant goal on a memorable night for the 24-year-old.

Let’s hope he continues to thrive in whatever position he plays in and it’ll be great to see how Jurgen Klopp deploys the multi-talented academy graduate next season.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments via @England on Twitter:

#Ep76 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Liverpool Transfer Committee Show!