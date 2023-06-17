(Video) Alexander-Arnold asked whether he thinks midfield should be his new full-time position

Many have called for Trent Alexander-Arnold to be moved from right-back and into midfield and with Jurgen Klopp deploying him as an inverted full-back, the Scouser was given even more freedom from the middle for England.

Speaking after a brilliant performance, the 24-year-old was asked if he thinks this is his new permanent role and said: “I don’t know, potentially.

“It’s still early doors, I haven’t played it too much but it feels comfortable, it feels natural. That’s what I will say, I enjoy playing and it’s somewhere I can see myself playing as well”.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold produces outrageous pass that leads to England opener

It’s a tough question for our No.66 as he has been so focussed on becoming and improving as a right-back, to now shift all of this focus into becoming a midfielder won’t be easy but he keeps impressing so much in that position.

A goal and a brilliant pass were just two highlights of a fantastic performance for England and now it’s about being consistent in every display and proving to everyone that he’s too good not to be in any team – no matter what position he plays in.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s interview via @C4Sport on Twitter:

#Ep76 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Liverpool Transfer Committee Show!