(Video) Alexander-Arnold produces outrageous pass that leads to England opener

Trent Alexander-Arnold was given a chance to prove to everyone that he is good enough to start in central midfield and he couldn’t have done much more than he did on a brilliant night.

Wearing the No.10 shirt, the Scouser was given the freedom to be an attacking threat and this was immediately clear when he produced one of his trademark passes.

Just outside the centre circle, the 24-year-old sprayed a long-range pass to the right-wing that was perfectly measured and allowed Bukayo Saka to attack the Malta box and force the own goal that followed.

It’s something that we’re lucky enough to witness every week but many of an England persuasion don’t seem to realise how good our academy graduate is and let’s hope he continues to impress everyone in his new role.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s pass via @C4Sport on Twitter:

