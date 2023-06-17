(Video) Alexander-Arnold scores rocket for England as he stars in midfield role

Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoyed being pushed forward in an inverted full-back role for Liverpool and this attacking prowess has continued for England, as he got himself on the scoresheet in style.

Being handed the No.10 shirt and playing in central midfield, he was the quickest to anticipate a half-cleared effort from the Malta defence and lined up a shot.

His effort flew into the top left-hand corner of the net and it was a sight to behold, as the Scouser sent a message to Gareth Southgate and possibly even Jurgen Klopp – to say that he is good enough to play in midfield.

The opposition may not have been the greatest but the 24-year-old could have done little more to impress on a brilliant night for him individually and his nation.

