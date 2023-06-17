(Video) Brilliant moment Diaz gifts his shirt to young fan after Colombia victory

Luis Diaz is one of the many Liverpool players who are currently playing for their national sides around the world and it’s clear that he’s not only a fan favourite at Anfield but also for his nation too.

Following a 1-0 victory over Iraq, a young supporter joined the players on the pitch and our No.23 was quick to hand over his shirt from the game and then signed it for the youngster.

It was obvious how much joy it brought to the youngster and it looked very much that the 26-year-old was also more than happy to be able to provide this gesture.

After a long season of injury troubles, let’s hope that the former Porto man can maintain his fitness during this international break and return to pre-season training with full focus on helping us have a much-improved campaign next time out.

You can watch the moment between Diaz and the young fan (from 0:49) via @FCFSeleccionCol on Twitter:

