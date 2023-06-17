‘Eventually become the norm’ – Carragher says what every Liverpool fan is thinking after TAA England masterclass

It wasn’t hard to be impressed by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performances towards the end of last season and he carried this form onto the international stage, leading to Jamie Carragher sharing his thoughts on the positional change.

Taking to his Twitter account, our former defender wrote: ‘This midfield role for TAA will eventually become the norm for club & country!

‘He creates plenty from full back as he will in CM, but the goal he has just scored will happen a lot more in midfield. He could get double figures in goals & assists playing further forward’.

With a fantastic goal and a brilliant pre-assist during the match against Malta, everyone was talking about the 24-year-old and it’s great to finally see him receive the acclaim he deserves on the national stage.

These comments from the Bootle-born pundit show how even those with a developed eye for the game can’t see a future for the Scouser in anywhere but midfield.

The ball will now be in the court of Jurgen Klopp, as he has to make the decision whether he wants to deploy the academy graduate in an inverted full-back role, his former right-back position or this new midfield position that Gareth Southgate played him in.

With our boss loving players who are versatile, it’s a good problem to have as we now have a player we already knew was a generational talent but becoming adept in playing at least three different positions.

Whatever the future holds for our No.66, it looks to be positive and as he’s wearing a red shirt and is a boyhood Red – we’re the lucky ones who are going to watch him develop into an even better player.

