(Video) “It would be…” – Ex-Red names the one player he would sign this summer for Liverpool

Liverpool fans know that this summer is going to be a landmark one in terms of the signings that we expect to be made and one former Red has named his main target, that the club should be trying to sign.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jose Enrique said: “For me, there could be many options but a No.8 is what we obviously need the most and obviously Bellingham is not available any more – it would be Frenkie de Jong”.

Even with the volume of targets we’ve been linked with in the past few weeks, there haven’t been many that suggested a move for the Barcelona man was immediately on the cards.

Frenkie de Jong is no doubt a talented player but it’s not going to be a low figure that will prize the Dutchman away from the Nou Camp, something which may well mean this deal never does take place.

You can watch Enrique’s comments on de Jong via his YouTube channel:

