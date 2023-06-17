(Video) Kostas Tsimikas involved in two-team brawl against Ireland

Kostas Tsimikas is a very passionate footballer and that was on show as his Greece side were able to come out as victors over Ireland, after a heated affair.

With the final seconds of the game ticking down, Michael Obafemi was judged to have given away a free-kick and Georgios Tzavellas took offence for the way his teammate was fouled and approached the forward.

Watching this altercation unfold, Matt Doherty then barged the Greek captain to the floor and the first man to defend his skipper was our Greek Scouser – who was quick to tell the Atletico Madrid man that he was in the wrong.

This then caused a two-team brawl as everyone became involved in the altercation, which resulted in the former Wolves and Tottenham defender being show a straight red card.

You can watch the clash between Tsimikas, Doherty and the rest of their teammates (from 5:25) via Viaplay Sports UK on YouTube:

