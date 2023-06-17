(Image) Darwin Nunez’s new number at Liverpool ‘Prepped & Ready’ – report

Liverpool fans are expecting a lot of change to occur this summer but it seems that it won’t just be in terms of personnel and a new stand for our stadium, there’s also due to be a few number changes too.

In a post shared online by Football Authentica, they used the caption: ‘Prepped & Ready for the big number change…👀✅’, alongside an image that appears to show Darwin Nunez becoming our No.9.

This may be somewhat of a surprise but with the 7, 8 and 9 being available at the moment, we may see some shift in the squad numbers this summer – that is if new players don’t take the jerseys first.

We’ll have to wait and see if this proves to be true but it would certainly be a bold move from the Uruguayan to take the number with such prestigious history at Anfield.

You can view the image of Nunez’s possible new number via @FootballAuthUK on Twitter:

Prepped & Ready for the big number change…👀✅ pic.twitter.com/shlgnX3ELC — Football Authentica (@FootballAuthUK) June 16, 2023

