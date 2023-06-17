Liverpool hearts will break after Pearce dashes hopes of £30m midfield transfer

Liverpool will sadly not be making a move for Juventus’ Federico Chiesa this summer, it has been reported.

The Juventus attacker, with whom the Reds have been linked with a £30m move, will not be the subject of a bid from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

This comes despite the need for an injection of serious quality in the forward line following the departure of Bobby Firmino.

“Klopp has five frontline attackers in Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez,” James Pearce wrote for The Athletic. “Reports in Italy have linked Liverpool with a £30million move for Juventus’ Federico Chiesa but that is not the case.”

The report in question originated from Corriere dello Sport (via CalcioMercatoWeb), with it suggested that Manchester United and Newcastle United were also both keeping a close eye.

An outstanding talent and in the right age-range for a new forward (25), it begs the question as to why on earth the Merseysiders aren’t pursuing the Italian this summer.

A contract until 2025 could provide a significant stumbling block, it has to be said, though it wouldn’t be entirely outrageous to suggest The Old Lady would be prepared to part ways with such a talent in light of their fresh financial difficulties.

A failure to qualify for the top four spots following a points deduction on the basis of financial irregularities and false accounting means the club is, whether they like it or not, under pressure to balance the books.

Inevitably, that means top talent like Chiesa could be up for grabs for the right bidder this summer, opening the door for some bargain deals.

It’s a no from Liverpool

James Pearce of The Athletic has already made clear that Liverpool have no interest in adding to the forward department this summer; an understandable position in light of the clear need for new midfielders.

Ultimately, if it comes down to a choice, it would be negligence of grossly epic proportions to favour the signing of a new midfielder over an attacker – even one as talented as Federico Chiesa.

Could a case be made for the Italian were Liverpool to keep their business under budget? Of course.

The 25-year-old plays across the forward line and has a reasonable amount of experience in the Champions League, racking up 8 goal contributions in 12 appearances (all for Juventus).

That being said, a fairly prolific injury record would have perhaps set the alarm bells ringing at Anfield, given that Chiesa has missed a staggering 66 games for Juventus since the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Featuring primarily on the left side of the front-three too, one might imagine it would be somewhat challenging to displace the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

A case to be made for Chiesa then, it seems, though not an iron-clad one.

With the likes of Nunez, Diaz, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo available for selection – not to mention the young talents of Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon and Harvey Elliott (if need be) – there’s plenty of reason to be satisfied with our options up top.

