(Video) Alexander-Arnold gives Klopp even more reason to play him in midfield after stunning strike during England training

Trent Alexander-Arnold shined for England on Friday night and it appears that he really is on fire at the moment after netting a stunning strike in Three Lions training recently.

The Scouser has earned huge praise in the last few months after impressing in his new inverted midfield role for Liverpool and he was given the chance to do so again by Gareth Southgate during the 4-0 rout of Malta on Friday.

He’s already admitted that playing in midfield feels ‘natural’ to him and it looks like his long-term future may be in the engine room – especially if he continues to find the back of the net like this.

If his goal on Friday wasn’t good enough his stunning effort in training certainly was as he powered the ball past the hapless Sam Johnstone in between the sticks.

Our No. 66 received the ball on the half-turn from Jordan Pickford before progressing up the small-sized pitch and finding the back of the net with his powerful effort.

His passing and crossing ability is second to none and he’s now also proving regularly that he’s a world-class striker of the ball.

Check his goal below via England’s official YouTube channel from 07:00 onwards (as spotted by The Boot Room):

