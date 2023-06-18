‘In my opinion…’ – Bayern president sends message to Ryan Gravenberch amid Liverpool links

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has responded to Ryan Gravenberch’s public dissatisfaction over his game-time with the Bundesliga champions.

The midfielder told De Telegraaf (via Flashscore) that he’s yearning to ‘play more’ and is desperate to avoid a repeat of the sparsity of action he received during the 2022/23 season, when he made only three starts in the league (Transfermarkt).

Those comments were made amid Liverpool’s continued links with the 21-year-old, and the Bavarian club’s chief was speaking to BILD in the wake of the Dutchman’s unhappiness, telling the German outlet: “In my opinion, he is an incredibly talented player. That’s why we brought him.

“He got more playing time towards the end of the season. I’m sure he’ll get more playing time in the future.”

Hainer’s comments appear to be a ploy to try and sweet-talk Gravenberch into staying at Bayern rather than being tempted into a move elsewhere.

Liverpool is the midfielder’s preferred destination in England, amid other Premier League clubs reportedly showing an interest (90min), which could hand the Reds a significant advantage should he decide to leave Munich.

In addition, Football Insider journalist David Lynch told The Redmen TV that he believes the 21-year-old would be ‘all over’ a move to Anfield if he continues to be overlooked in Germany, and that he’d be ‘a really ideal’ addition to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

Gravenberch might be reassured by the president’s words of praise, while he did enjoy slightly more game-time in the latter weeks of the campaign under Thomas Tuchel (Transfermarkt), but whether that’s enough to convince him to stay put remains to be seen.

Jorg Schmadtke and co will surely be patiently waiting for their opportunity to pounce if the Dutchman continues to feel disenchanted over his prospects at the Allianz Arena.

