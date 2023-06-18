‘It’s very important’ – Luis Garcia explains what transfer business Liverpool must complete this summer

Luis Garcia has hailed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister but insists Liverpool need to complete more business if they’re to compete for silverware next season.

After a disappointing campaign which saw the Reds miss out on a top four finish for just the second time since Jurgen Klopp’s arrival in 2015 the German tactician wasted no time in making his first signing of the summer.

The Argentine international instantly strengthens Liverpool’s midfield but ex-Red Garcia believes a new defender and forward are also needed ahead of the start of the new season.

“I think it’s a very good addition (Mac Allister),” Garcia told ESPN (via HITC). “I could see another one arriving if it’s possible. I think Liverpool needs a good fresh-up for facing everything that is going to come.

“I think it’s very important for the club to understand that if you want to try to challenge for every single trophy, you have seen three or four important players have departed, then you need to bring the same standard and it’s very high. They left the standards very high.

“I think Mac Allister is a very good addition. But I think another one at the back and another up front, it could also be very important.”

Despite ending the campaign unbeaten in our last 11 games we struggled for consistency for the majority of the season.

Injuries certainly didn’t help but it’s clear that reinforcements are needed this summer if we’re to get back to competing on all four fronts like we did during the 2021/22 campaign.

The signing of Mac Allister from Brighton is a superb bit of business for the club, especially for just £35m, but he alone will not solve the problems we experienced this term.

Another one or two midfielders are needed while we wouldn’t be against the idea of further strengthening our backline which looked extremely susceptible at times while Klopp and Co. are pretty well stocked at the top end of the pitch.

It’ll be interesting to see what further business we complete this summer as we look to achieve yet more success under the former Borussia Dortmund boss next time around.

