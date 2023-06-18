‘If I were Liverpool…’ – Ex-Anfield ace urges Reds to swoop for £160k-p/w Champions League winner

Former Liverpool defender Don Hutchison has implored the Reds to make a move for a player who recently won the Champions League with Manchester City.

The 52-year-old took to Twitter on Friday night to issue his transfer plea to Jorg Schmadtke and co, tweeting: “If I were Liverpool I’d [sic] be signing Kyle Walker in a heartbeat”.

The England right-back could potentially be facing uncertainty over his future, having been a late substitute in the European final in Istanbul last week as Pep Guardiola’s side completed the treble, and reportedly wanted by hometown club Sheffield United ahead of their return to the Premier League (talkSPORT).

READ MORE: Liverpool star ‘convinced’ over his best position; could force Klopp rethink on Reds teammate

READ MORE: Liverpool defender hit by yet another injury blow which could also impact Reds transfer target

Walker currently has just 12 months remaining on his £160,000-per-week contract at the Etihad Stadium (FBref) and turned 33 at the end of May, so City could possibly view this summer as their best chance to cash in on him.

Having won 14 trophies in Manchester and played more than 600 times in his career between club and international level combined (Transfermarkt), the Englishman has a pedigree that few players in world football can match.

There could possibly be an opening at right-back for Liverpool as well if Jurgen Klopp continues to utilise Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield, a tactical shift which was also made to good effect by Gareth Southgate for England on Friday night.

However, City could be quite reluctant to let the player join one of their main domestic rivals in the Reds, while Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside in recent days that the Merseysiders aren’t prioritising right-back additions in the summer transfer window.

Also, it’s hard to see LFC moving for a 33-year-old who could be available as a free agent next year, so Hutchison’s transfer plea seems unlikely to become a reality, even if it’s quite understandable why the Scot hopes his former club would be all over a possible move for Walker.

You can see Hutchison’s tweet below, via @donhutch4 on Twitter:

If I were Liverpool Ide be signing Kyle Walker in a heartbeat .. — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) June 16, 2023

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!