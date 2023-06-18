‘Things will get better’ – Diogo Jota explains why Liverpool fans have reason for optimism ahead of next season

Diogo Jota has insisted that Liverpool are eager to put last season behind them and ‘try to fight for titles again’ next term.

The former Wolves forward, who spent the majority of last season sidelined through injury, is eager to enjoy a full preseason with the Reds and repay the faith shown in him by Jurgen Klopp and Co.

The Portugal international signed a new long-term deal with the club last summer and ended the previous campaign in fine form after netting six goals in our final nine games.

In an interview with FourFourTwo (via Liverpool Echo), Jota said: “In the last few years, we have always been there [near the top] – three seasons with over 90 points, which is incredible. Not to win the league with so many points is even more incredible. So, I think our target needs to be that: to do better than the season we’ve just had, for sure, and be fighting for titles.

“You always need to refresh the squad with new players. That’s what we’ve done, and if we stick together for a long time, things will get better. In the season we’ve just had, we weren’t there – it’s the truth – but hopefully that was hitting the bottom and we can bounce back and try to fight for titles again.

“The season before last was very successful – almost the most successful ever in English football – and for me it was great as well. I was so happy that Liverpool offered me a new deal (last summer) and I could commit myself to the club for a long period of time.

“I know they trust me and that’s important: to know that you’re in a stable place, with people who give you the confidence to go out on to the pitch and produce excellent performances. This summer, I want to get through a proper pre-season, then hopefully have a great season.”

On his day our No. 20 is one of the most clinical finishes in the Premier League.

He’s a unique player who appears to create something from very little and after missing almost six months of the previous season with two separate injuries he’ll be eager to remain fit and help pick up more silverware at the club.

The 26-year-old netted 21 goals during the 2021/22 campaign (across all competitions) and there’s no doubt that he’s a vital player for Liverpool.

His versatility to operate both on the left flank or down the middle means he can be slotted into the side no matter what formation Klopp opts to use and we can’t wait to see him finding the back of the net regularly next term.

