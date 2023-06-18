Liverpool can now remove PL midfielder from transfer shortlist; he’s heading to Saudi Arabia – report

Liverpool can now remove one name from their shortlist of midfield transfer targets with Ruben Neves appearing to be on the verge of moving to the Middle East to join Saudi outfit Al Hilal.

The Athletic (via Rousing The Kop) have reported that Wolves have agreed to sell the Portugal international to Al Hilal for a fee of £47m and it’s now down to the 26-year-old to agree personal terms before leaving the West Midlands.

Football Insider reported back in March that Liverpool were interested in the former Porto man while Manchester United and Barcelona were also keeping tabs on his situation at Molineux with him approaching the final 12 months of his current deal there.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold gives Klopp even more reason to play him in midfield after stunning strike during England training

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante have all made the switch to the Saudi Pro League recently while former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is also believed to be in the running to take charge of Al-Ettifaq.

Jurgen Klopp is wanting to strengthen his midfield options this summer and although we’ve completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton Neves is one of the players that has been linked with a move to L4.

He’s been plying his trade in the Premier League for some time now and has been one of Wolves’ most consistent performers.

Although clubs in Saudi Arabia can offer very attractive wages to players, it’s disappointing to see that Neves is willing to leave the best league in the world while he’s in/about to enter his prime.

It almost feels as if Liverpool are being linked with pretty much every midfielder in Europe at the moment so if the Wolves No. 8 does complete his move to the Middle East it means our shortlist shortens just a little!

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!