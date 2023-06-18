Liverpool urged to sell 32 y/o midfielder in order to sign ‘more reliable players’; Klopp has labelled him ‘outstanding’

Jose Enrique has suggested that Liverpool should sell Thiago Alcantara this summer with the Reds in need of ‘more reliable players’.

The 32-year-old, who Jurgen Klopp has labelled as ‘outstanding’ previously (via talkSPORT), is one of the most talented members of our squad but with him regularly missing games through injury the ex-Red believes now is could be the time to cash in on the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich star.

While our No. 6 is approaching the final 12 months of his current deal at Anfield Klopp and Co. are desperate to strengthen their options in the middle of the park following the recent departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“I love him as a player,” he told his Instagram followers (via Liverpool Echo). “But I believe if an offer comes in for him, we (Liverpool) should take it.

“He is a top player but, most of the time, he is injured. We need more reliable players.”

We can certainly understand where Enrique is coming from regarding Thiago’s injury record but he’s not a player we’d like to see leave L4 this summer.

There’s no denying that we need to bolster our options in the engine room but the Spanish maestro is a unique player and someone that brings a lot of quality to the side.

He helps control games with his composed style of play in central midfield and we believe he’ll definitely be in Klopp’s plans for the new campaign.

The Spain international was restricted to just 28 games last season (across all competitions) but if we can keep him fit for the majority of the new campaign there’s no reason why he can’t play a huge role in helping us pick up more silverware.

