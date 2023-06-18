(Video) Maddison tests Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool knowledge with interesting 2005 Champions League question

Trent Alexander-Arnold is enjoying his time away on international duty with England.

The Scouser impressed for the Three Lions against Malta on Friday night and he’s now impressed off the pitch after he was asked some Liverpool related questions by Leicester City’s James Maddison.

The Foxes No. 10 asked the Liverpool star to name the four penalty takers from the Reds’ famous shootout victory over AC Milan during the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul.

The 24-year-old was quick off the mark as he correctly named Vladimir Smicer and John Arne Riise before incorrectly naming Xabi Alonso (who scored a penalty during the 90 minutes).

Maddison waited patiently and allowed Alexander-Arnold some time before our No. 66 eventually answered correctly with Didi Hamann and Djibril Cisse.

Check the video below courtesy of @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter (via @jamesmaddison on TikTok):