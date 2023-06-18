Premier League rivals hope to pip Liverpool to signing of midfield gem; could see price inflate

Newcastle could turn their attention towards a midfield transfer target who Liverpool are already pursuing, having seemingly abandoned their hopes of signing another player who’s been linked with both clubs.

Football Insider reported that the Magpies are set to end their interest in Nicolo Barella, who’s also been mentioned in terms of a possible move to Anfield, due to their unwillingness to meet Inter’s €70m (£60m) asking price and the Italian’s reluctance to join the Tyneside club.

As a result, Eddie Howe’s side could instead focus their efforts on trying to sign Khephren Thuram, with whom the Reds are in preliminary talks over potentially linking up with Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Liverpool fans don’t strictly need to fret upon learning of Newcastle’s interest in the Frenchman, as it’s believed that his preference – and also that of his father Lilian – remains for a switch to Merseyside (Football Transfers).

However, the Magpies entering the transfer race could have one unwanted consequence for the Reds, with the addition of another suitor potentially giving Nice the scope to ask for a figure closer to the €60m (£51.3m) they’re hoping to reap from selling him.

That might test Jorg Schmadtke and the Anfield recruitment team as they contemplate how high they’d be willing to go in order to land the 22-year-old, should the Ligue 1 club suddenly raise their demands upon hearing of the Tynesiders’ interest.

There is a balancing act to be struck for Liverpool, who’ll still be looking for further signings even if they win the race for Thuram and therefore need to keep their transfer budget in mind, although it’d be a shame if their pursuit of the midfielder fizzles out from here.

We’ll just have to wait and see what comes of Newcastle’s apparent desire to pip the Reds to the Frenchman’s signature, now that they’ve seemingly moved on from Barella.

