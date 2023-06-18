Liverpool could see 21 y/o quit Anfield without ever making a first-team appearance – report

One Liverpool player could depart Anfield this summer without ever making a first-team appearance, according to reports.

Football Insider claimed that Oludare Olufunwa is set to move on from Merseyside on a free transfer, with the likes of Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle and Scottish Premiership duo Kilmarnock and St Mirren showing an interest in the 21-year-old.

A successful trial with the Reds last summer saw the former Southampton defender snapped up, although his only involvement so far has been with the under-21s.

Olufunwa’s move to Liverpool hasn’t gone as he would’ve liked, having featured just six times at youth level and not even been named in a senior matchday squad (Transfermarkt).

One of those appearances saw him sent off in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Rochdale, while he had to wait until January to get a first outing in Premier League 2 during a frustrating campaign for the 21-year-old.

Primarily a centre-back, he’s also able to operate on the right flank (Football Insider) and could therefore have been considered an in-house option should Jurgen Klopp seek to strengthen his defensive options from within.

However, with Conor Bradley set to be given a chance in pre-season, and Olufunwa only sporadically appearing at youth level, the likelihood of the latter getting a senior Liverpool breakthrough seems remote at best.

It’s a shame that the player could leave on a free transfer after only one year at the club, although with several suitors taking an interest, the Reds may be looking at it as the ideal opportunity to let the youngster further his career elsewhere.

If the 21-year-old does depart as expected, we wish him well with his next move.

