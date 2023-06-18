Pundit claims Liverpool have a player with similar qualities to Lionel Messi; tips him to shine for club and country

Tony Cascarino has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold has similar qualities to Lionel Messi after the Scouser impressed for England on Friday night.

The 24-year-old was deployed in a midfield role by Gareth Southgate and got his name on the scoresheet as Gareth Southgate’s side defeated Malta 4-0 away from home.

Our No. 66 excelled in his inverted role during the final 10 games of Liverpool’s campaign and Cascarino has already tipped the Academy graduate to win player of the tournament at next year’s European Championships.

“We didn’t learn anything we didn’t already know,” the former Chelsea forward told talkSPORT (via The Boot Room). “I love watching him play.

“Lionel Messi spent most of the World Cup walking around and yet when he got it.

“Now, am I comparing Trent [Alexander-Arnold] to Lionel Messi? No. But he’s got qualities that are not far off him.

“Can he improve in that position? That’s the question. He’s also the kind of player that could win player of the tournament.”

READ MORE: ‘Things will get better’ – Diogo Jota explains why Liverpool fans have reason for optimism ahead of next season

Alexander-Arnold has redefined the full-back position in recent years with his world-class crossing ability but there have always been questions over him defensively.

The role that he’s taken up in recent weeks allows him to showcase his impressive passing and shooting range while placing less reliance on him in a defensive sense.

Jamie Carragher believes the boyhood Red’s new role will soon become ‘the norm’ while the player himself has explained that he’s enjoying the new position and that it feels ‘natural’ to him.

It’s looking good so far for both club and country with Trent in his new role and let’s hope he can help Jurgen Klopp’s side pick up more success by thriving next term.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!