(Video) Liverpool star Andy Robertson enjoyed what Scotland fans did during post-game interview

Andy Robertson looked a very happy man in the immediate aftermath of Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifier away to Norway on Saturday, and with good reason.

The Liverpool defender captained Steve Clarke’s side as they scored two late goals to turn a prospective 1-0 defeat into a stunning 2-1 victory in Oslo.

The win maintains their 100% record at the top of their qualifying group and leaves them in a very commanding position to reach their second consecutive European Championship finals.

Robertson was speaking with the Viaplay Sports punditry team shortly after the final whistle, during which the Reds left-back was serenaded in song by jubilant Scotland fans near the corner of the pitch where the interview was taking place.

As the chants grew louder, the 29-year-old turned towards the travelling Tartan Army and, wearing a beaming smile of approval and appreciation, he raised his arm in salute of those singing his name.

Having led by example with a performance which included a 100% dribble success rate, three interceptions and five successful duels out of seven (Sofascore), it was little wonder the Scottish supporters were treating their skipper to a vocal chorus of ‘Andy Andy Andy Andy Robertson’.

You can catch the clip of Robbo saluting the Scotland fans below, as shared by @ViaplaySportsUK on Twitter (from 1:40):