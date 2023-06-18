Fabrizio Romano reveals what Premier League club has done regarding Liverpool-linked starlet

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have followed Liverpool in submitting a transfer enquiry to Celta Vigo regarding Gabri Veiga.

The Italian journalist had told his Here We Go Podcast (via The Boot Room) earlier in the week that the Reds had ‘conversations with people close to’ the 21-year-old, and it seems as if their Premier League rivals are doing likewise.

In his exclusive Substack column for CaughtOffside, he said: “Chelsea have made an enquiry over Gabri Veiga’s release clause; conditions, payment terms or chance to negotiate with Celta Vigo. There’s no bid or anything more concrete happening as of now.

“Liverpool did exactly the same earlier this week, he’s one of the players the Reds are following.”

While Romano has said that nothing ‘concrete’ has come from either of the Premier League clubs thus far, it’d be no surprise if we see Veiga playing in England’s top flight next season.

Earlier this year, Celta president Carlos Mourino conceded that the LaLiga outfit will almost certainly sell the 21-year-old this summer due to the financial superiority of the player’s suitors (90min), which suggests that Liverpool could land him with the right offer.

The midfielder’s focus for the next three weeks will be on representing Spain in the European Under-21 Championships, but speculation over a possible transfer will continue to rumble on during his involvement in that competition.

The Reds may be hoping that they don’t become involved in a bidding war along with Chelsea, given the west London club’s track record for big-money purchases under the ownership of Todd Boehly (Metro).

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side trump the Blues when it comes to being able to offer European football next season, even if it’s not in the Champions League, and that’s something Jorg Schmadtke and co must capitalise upon in the ongoing pursuit of Veiga.

